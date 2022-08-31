Bandai Namco announced today the latest 30-second TVCM of “Doraemon Nobita’s Ranch Story: The Kingdom of Nature and Everyone’s Home”. This work will be developed by Marvelous and is scheduled to be released on November 2. It will be available on Steam, PS5 and NS The platform supports two-person cooperation and supports Chinese.

This work is the latest work of the “Doraemon Ranch Story” series. The super-popular character “Doraemon” will once again appear in the “Ranch Story” series, which has been widely loved by the public for more than 25 years. A warm and laid-back ranch simulation game.

In the game, Nobita and others came to an unknown planet, where they met a boy named Wright. In order to help Wright realize his dream, everyone decides to take care of the ranch together in a shared lease. Go to the fireworks display together, observe the constellations, get up early to see the first sunrise, and weave an irreplaceable day together by everyone.

Not to mention the unique elements of the “Ranch Story” series such as cultivating crops and caring for animals, there are also many happy experiences of using “Doraemon” secret props in the game! A lot of new gameplay and elements have also been added from this work. This is a brand new heartwarming story of Yige. Then, start a new ranch life with Nobita and the others!

