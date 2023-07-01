‘Disarmament Plan’ against criminal wave in Valledupar

Until the Altos de Pimienta invasion in Valledupar, the National Police arrived to implement the ‘Disarmament Plan’, with the aim of counteracting criminal acts in the most vulnerable areas of the territory.

During the activity, many people came up and handed over their weapons in exchange for products from the family basket or items for personal use, as a way of encouraging the population that the path is not through crime, but through peace and social development. of their communities.

The inhabitants of this subnormal neighborhood, located to the northwest of this capital, arrived at the point established by the authorities, and handed over bladed weapons, shotguns, psychoactive substances, among other sharp elements and objects that incite criminal acts.

In this sense, during the day it was possible to seize five traumatic weapons, two shotguns, ten handmade weapons, 36 bladed weapons, 250 grams of marijuana and 130 grams of bazuco, reported Lieutenant Edinson Ojeda, who assured that this type of activity They have been carried out in ten other neighborhoods of the municipality, so far in 2023.

Celestino Bayona, community leader from Altos de Pimienta, described the day as successful, since he considers that insecurity is a scourge that must be attacked from the communities themselves.

“Thanks to the National Police for accompanying this initiative, which has been positively received by those seeking their reintegration into society, leaving crime and the consumption of psychoactive substances aside,” he said.

The community leader took the opportunity to ask the municipal rulers for greater attention to the population. “Here there are no adequate public services, there is no education and few possibilities for the youth,” he assured.

For her part, Yegenis Marín Nieto, Security Advisor of the Valledupar Government Secretariat, reiterated that the objective is to contribute to the reduction of crime in the city with this type of activity, which will be taken to other neighborhoods where it is required. of police intervention with the support of the communities.

