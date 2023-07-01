Home » Viessmann partner of the Ride Green of the Giro d’Italia – Sport Marketing News
Viessmann partner of the Ride Green of the Giro d'Italia

As a leading company in the manufacturing industry intelligent and sustainable energy systems for heating, air conditioning and energy production through photovoltaics, Viessmann proudly participated as a partner, for the second consecutive year, in the Corsa Rosa sustainability project: Ride Greenthe important social responsibility project of Tour of Italy which focuses on safeguarding the areas touched by the most popular cycling event, through separate waste collection.

The aim of the eighth edition of Ride Green was to improve the already excellent results obtained during the last edition. A real challenge, apparently, which thanks to the fundamental contribution of the municipalities and all the volunteers who have worked in the eco-islands to ensure proper flow management, has been successfully achieved. During this edition, on over 75,000 kilograms of materials, 83% was sorted, separated and sent for recycling. And significant result which, in line with the trends of recent years, makes it possible to promote the principles of sustainability and energy transition, ensuring a better future for the next generations.

