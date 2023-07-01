Ukraine, latest news. Zelensky calls for new package of EU sanctions, including Rosatom

16
In Ukraine alongside Zelensky, the Spanish premier Sanchez sends “a message to Putin: the EU will help Kiev as long as necessary”. CIA director Burns made a secret trip to Ukraine in early June, during which he was revealed a strategy to retake the territories occupied by Russia and open ceasefire talks with Moscow by the end of the year : The Washington Post reports it.
