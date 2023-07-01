China, Pan Gongsheng towards the appointment of governor of the Central Bank of China

MILANO – Pan Gongshengdeputy governor of the People’s Bank of China, is expected to be appointed as the new head of the central bank. He writes it the Wall Street Journaladding that it is likely that Pan will first be appointed Communist Party head of the bank, then set himself up as governor.

Pan, 59 years old, studies in Cambridge e Harvard has a long career in the Chinese financial sector.d. In 2012, he joined the PBOC as deputy governor, and in 2015, he became the head of the State Administration of Exchange. Pan – reports the Wall Street Journal – heads the Leading Group of Internet Financial Risks Remediation, which deals, among other things, with the crackdown on the use of cryptocurrencies and the regulation of fintech companies in China.

The choice of Pan to succeed the US-trained economist Yi Gang as governor of the PBOC, writes the WSJ, comes as a surprise after the most popular candidate in recent weeks was Zhu Hexin, chairman of the Chinese financial conglomerate Citic Group, while He Lifeng, a longtime collaborator of Chinese leader Xi Jinping, according to the same rumors would have been simultaneously appointed party chief of the PBOC.

