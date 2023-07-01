Crazy stage! Pogacar immediately attacked Vingegaard, then Adam Yates beat his twin brother Simon in Bilbao

We knew that it wasn’t an inaugural stage like the others, but the Bilbao section gave us a swing of emotions. It wasn’t a timed trial, it wasn’t a stage with a group sprint, but this day 1 lent itself to men’s coups from the Classics. We expected the challenge between van der Poel and van Aert, or even Alaphilippe, Pidcock and Girmay. At most Pogacar, but in the end it was a challenge between the men in the standings. Pogacar immediately tried to test Vingegaard’s legs, who replied present, but the one in better shape was Adam Yates. The British first launched the Slovene’s attack, then went on his own without being reprimanded. The attack in the final was sensational, made with his twin brother and former teammate Simon, who however couldn’t resist on the final ramp. Rejoice all UAE Emirates and Pogacar. Why? They have the yellow at home and this Adam Yates can be really useful in terms of the general classification. Do you remember last year when Roglic and Vingegaard fell into their trap Pogacar on the Galibier? The Slovenian can take revenge by using Yates in the same way, locking Vingegaard in his grip. And of the 7 Italians on the pitch? We knew it would be difficult, Ciccone finished 33” late. But the milestones of him are yet to come…

CorridorArrivo1. Adam Yates4h22’49”2. Simon Yates+4”3. Tadej Pogacar+12”4. Thibaut Pinot+12”5. Michael Woods+12”6. Victor Lafay+12”7. Jai Hindley+12”8. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen+12”9. Jonas Vingegaard+12”10. David Gaudu+12”11. Wout van Aert+12”12. Mikel Landa+12”13. Carlos Rodríguez+12”22. Romain Bardet+33”23. Egan Bernal+33”25. Julian Alaphilippe+33”35. Giulio Ciccone+33”37. Mathieu van der Poel+33”153. Richard Carapaz+15’24”

5 on the run: challenge Gregaard-Eenkhoorn for the polka dot jersey

Ready, set and the first breakaway of this edition of the Tour de France starts. Attacking Gregaard (Uno-X), Pascal Eenkhoorn (Lotto Dstny), Guglielmi (Arkéa Samsic), Ferron (TotalEnergies) and Calmejane (Intermarché-Circus Wanty). Gregaard hunts for points for the polka dot jersey and the Dane immediately takes the 2 points of the Côte de Laukiz with a 600m long sprint, but is beaten by Eenkhoorn at the following GPM. Eenkhoorn scored again at the flying finish line while, behind, Mads Pedersen won the bunch sprint (for 6th place) over Sagan and Philipsen. Escape that is neutralized at -50 from the finish line and, from that moment, the real race begins.

Pedersen anticipates Sagan at the flying finish line: then the two laugh

Pogacar already attacks Vingegaard: he abandons Enric Mas

Bjerg pulls first for Pogacar, then van Baarle for Vingegaard: the race is hard on the Côte de Viveron and the first 90 calibers such as Mads Pedersen and Girmay are already detaching themselves, who will not be in the match for the stage win. Also watch out for the descent and Richard Carapaz and Enric Mas end up on the ground, two riders who started with the ambition of getting on the podium in Paris. Carapaz tries to restart, Mas abandons the concussion protocol after.

Immediately two big players out of the game! Carapaz and Mas on the ground, the Spaniard withdraws

On the Côte de Pike it’s already a real challenge: Adam Yates launches the attack from Pogacar, but Vingegaard responds presently. Only Lafay is with them, detach all the others.

Here is Pogacar! First thrust by the Slovenian, but Vingegaard is there

Adam Yates beats twin Simon

The arrival is not uphill and there are still 10km between the descent and the final ramp. Vingegaard and Pogacar are taken back and, at -8, Adam Yates sets off in the company of his brother Simon. Vingegaard instead finds Kelderman, Kuss and van Aert and goes in pursuit of the two Yates brothers who, however, change regularly. On the final ramp, the UAE Emirates rider has the upper hand, making the stage and jersey. In 3rd place Pogacar sprints and immediately gains 4” on Vingegaard. Other than a challenge between van der Poel and van Aert, we have already experienced the first duel (for the general classification) of this Tour de France.

The general classification

CorridoreArrivo1. Adam Yates4h22’39”2. Simon Yates+8”3. Tadej Pogacar+18”4. Thibaut Pinot+22”5. Michael Woods+22”6. Victor Lafay+22”7. Jai Hindley+22”8. Mattias Skjelmose Jensen+22”9. Jonas Vingegaard+22”10. David Gaudu+22”

…

