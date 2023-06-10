Dauphiné tour: Vingegaard wins on mountain arrival

Status: 06/10/2023 4:32 p.m

Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard is close to overall victory in the long-distance Critérium du Dauphiné. The Danish professional cyclist won the difficult penultimate stage and extended his lead in the overall standings. It was already the second stage win for him in this year’s edition.

Vingegaard single-handedly prevailed on the seventh leg up to the Col de la Croix de Fer, the third tough climb of the day. The 26-year-old from Team Jumbo-Visma is now 2:11 ahead of Britain’s Adam Yates and 2:24 ahead of Australia’s Ben O’Connor.

7th stage, results

arrow right

rating

arrow right

Buchmann best German driver

Second on the almost 148-kilometer stage through the Alps was Yates, 41 seconds behind, third place went to the Australian Jai Hindley from the German team Bora-hansgrohe, 53 seconds behind Vingegaard.

The best German was again Emanuel Buchmann (Team Bora-hansgrohe). The Ravensburger finished 3:32 minutes behind in 25th place and, as the best German, ranked 23rd in the overall standings before the final stage.

The Dauphiné tour traditionally serves as a test for the Tour de France, which begins in three weeks. The race ends this Sunday in Grenoble.