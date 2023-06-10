Home » A worker in Rimini – Emilia-Romagna falls from the fifth floor
A worker in Rimini – Emilia-Romagna falls from the fifth floor

A worker in Rimini – Emilia-Romagna falls from the fifth floor

He was 65 years old, the fall from a building under renovation

(ANSA) – RIMINI, JUNE 10 – A 65-year-old worker died following a fall from the fifth floor of a building under renovation in Rivazzurra di Rimini. The worker was on scaffolding and would have slipped falling into the void and it seems that at the time of the accident he was alone. The magistrate on duty, the deputy prosecutor Davide Ercolani, ordered the seizure of the construction site to ascertain the dynamics of the accident.

Furthermore, the body was made available to the judicial authority. An autopsy will be performed. (HANDLE).

