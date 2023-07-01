Home » After three years of work, the castle of Gorizia reopened – Friuli VG
After three years of work, the castle of Gorizia reopened – Friuli VG

Mayor, with Go!2025 we aim for 100,000 visitors a year

(ANSA) – GORIZIA, JULY 01 – A drum roll accompanied today the reopening ceremony of the castle of Gorizia after three years of closure for renovations. The redevelopment particularly concerned the clock tower and the roof. Interventions were also carried out to adapt to safety regulations and an installation of multimedia contents was created which projects the visitor directly into the past.

It fell to the mayor, Rodolfo Ziberna, to open the historic door with a key from other times together, among others, with the regional councilor for heritage, Sebastiano Callari.

“There are still some spaces that will be completed in the coming months – announced the mayor -, but reopening the doors of our manor is very important because it represents our origins, our roots. It is the symbol of a territory that for a long time has part of a princely shire through which so much European history has passed”.

A story that today, he added, “with the European Capital of Culture 2025, together with Nova Gorica, gives us back an international role in which our castle can only be the protagonist. In the short term we hope to recover the 50,000 registered annual visitors before the advent of Covid19, aiming for 100 thousand for the future thanks also to Go!2025”.

“This redevelopment of the Castle is for the city the best viaticum towards the European appointment of 2025, which, given the potential economic and image repercussions, could represent Gorizia’s third redemption”, observed Callari. (HANDLE).

