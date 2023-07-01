Home » Fábregas said goodbye to his football career, he remains in Como as a coach
“After twenty incredible years of sacrifice and joy, it’s time to say thank you and say goodbye to this beautiful game,” Fábregas wrote on Twitter. “From the first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will consider them all. From the World Cup triumph, through the Euros to winning England and Spain and winning almost every European trophy, it has been a journey to which I will never forget.”

Fábregas has titles with Barcelona and Chelsea, with whom he also won the Europa League. He played in the Champions League final with Arsenal in 2006. He helped Spain win the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2008 and 2012.

He came to Como a year ago. “I don’t just feel sadness, because I will cross the white line and start training B and youth. I am absolutely excited about this club and project. This team won me from the first moment and came at the perfect time. I will jump for it,” said Fábregas.

