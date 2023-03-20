Disastrous accident on the lake road in Bursa Orhangazi: 1 seriously injured

00:56

The accident is around 21:00 tonight. Orhangazi – lake road According to the information received, it was used by Murat.S ( 50 ) who was on the way to the lake from Orhangazi. 54 to a car with license plate AIJ 282to go back at once U-turn Bekir Ö.(47), who was traveling in the same direction at the time he wanted to with 16 ANN 657 plates The motorcycle crashed from the side.

After the accident, Bekir Ö, who was thrown onto the road on the motorcycle. While he was seriously injured, he was taken to Orhangazi State Hospital by the medical teams who came to the scene upon notice, and that the first response was given here. To Bursa City Hospital shipped. Police investigations continue with the accident.

