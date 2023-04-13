Home News Discounted clothes confluence at the store in Karaman – Current News
The incident happened yesterday at a mall. chain branch It happened in the clothing store. Storeannounced that it will offer discounts on some of its products. Those who heard this went to the mall to buy clothes. One of the employees, who took out the products on the hangers, threw the discounted products on the customers who saw them and came to the door.

Customers who wanted to buy the product first created a crowd. A woman was dragged on the ground. Another shop employee captured those moments with his cell phone camera and social media shared on his account. A female customer who saw this reacted and she recorded the events on her cell phone camera. Store The manager said he didn’t want to comment on the issue.

