Home » Dismissal and disqualification for 15 years of Nilton Córdoba Manyoma
News

Dismissal and disqualification for 15 years of Nilton Córdoba Manyoma

by admin
Dismissal and disqualification for 15 years of Nilton Córdoba Manyoma

He handed over 200 million pesos to be favored in two investigations carried out by the Supreme Court of Justice.

The Attorney General’s Office sanctioned the former representative of the Chamber, Nilton Córdoba Manyoma (2014-2018), with dismissal and general disqualification of fifteen years, for delivering 200 million pesos to the auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, Camilo Andrés Ruiz, through his defender Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, to be favored in two criminal proceedings.

In a first instance ruling, the Disciplinary Chamber of Judgment of Public Servants of Popular Election established that the former congressman handed over that sum of money to the judicial official, who worked in the office of magistrate Gustavo Enrique Malo Fernández, with the purpose of avoiding a possible arrest warrant against him.

The conduct of the then congressman was reviewed by Moreno Rivera in the criminal process where the irregular actions of different judicial officials were investigated, in what has been called the ‘toga cartel’.

The investigations against Córdoba Manyoma in the high court were related to irregularities in the construction of the mayor’s office of the municipality of Medio Baudó, Chocó, and for alleged money laundering in gold and platinum exploitation activities, events that occurred when he served as mayor. of that municipality.

For the control body, by handing over that sum of money the former parliamentarian “broke his functional duties by not acting in accordance with the regulatory framework and in accordance with the majesty of his investiture, violating the principle of morality that regulates the administrative function, without any justification in his behavior.”

See also  Concentrate on the Golden Autumn and Bravely Take the Lead to Promote the Development of Nanjing Holds a Major Project Matching Promotion Meeting-China Daily

He added that with his conduct he demonstrated a total disregard for the ethics and honesty that should guide the exercise of public office, “even more so if it is a servant elected by popular vote, from whom society expects behavior free of taint, transparent and correct.”

You may also like

Valledupar Mayor’s Office made an advance payment of...

China Central Radio and Television’s Lantern Festival Gala...

Tajani: “Forza Italia is what keeps Italy linked...

“A 29km oil band has formed in the...

Donald Trump at CPAC, the most prestigious conservative...

The price of gasoline increases in Colombia due...

Citizens in Zhejiang exclaimed: Hail as big as...

The center-right begins the race for the Municipality,...

How Meta (didn’t) expand fact-checking on Slovak Facebook...

Explosion in a mechanical workshop in Gigante, Huila,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy