Dismissal and disqualification for 15 years of Nilton Córdoba Manyoma

He handed over 200 million pesos to be favored in two investigations carried out by the Supreme Court of Justice.

The Attorney General’s Office sanctioned the former representative of the Chamber, Nilton Córdoba Manyoma (2014-2018), with dismissal and general disqualification of fifteen years, for delivering 200 million pesos to the auxiliary magistrate of the Supreme Court of Justice, Camilo Andrés Ruiz, through his defender Luis Gustavo Moreno Rivera, to be favored in two criminal proceedings.

In a first instance ruling, the Disciplinary Chamber of Judgment of Public Servants of Popular Election established that the former congressman handed over that sum of money to the judicial official, who worked in the office of magistrate Gustavo Enrique Malo Fernández, with the purpose of avoiding a possible arrest warrant against him.

The conduct of the then congressman was reviewed by Moreno Rivera in the criminal process where the irregular actions of different judicial officials were investigated, in what has been called the ‘toga cartel’.

The investigations against Córdoba Manyoma in the high court were related to irregularities in the construction of the mayor’s office of the municipality of Medio Baudó, Chocó, and for alleged money laundering in gold and platinum exploitation activities, events that occurred when he served as mayor. of that municipality.

For the control body, by handing over that sum of money the former parliamentarian “broke his functional duties by not acting in accordance with the regulatory framework and in accordance with the majesty of his investiture, violating the principle of morality that regulates the administrative function, without any justification in his behavior.”

He added that with his conduct he demonstrated a total disregard for the ethics and honesty that should guide the exercise of public office, “even more so if it is a servant elected by popular vote, from whom society expects behavior free of taint, transparent and correct.”

