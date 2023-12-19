Dispute over agricultural diesel: Farmers block highways in North Rhine-Westphalia – News

Farmers’ president warns of “a very hot January”

There were also protests in Berlin on Monday Thousands of farmers. They drove more than 1,500 tractors to the rally at the Brandenburg Gate before. If the traffic light coalition does not withdraw its plans, farmers’ president Joachim Rukwied threatened “a very hot January”.

According to a ruling by the Federal Constitutional Court, the federal government must plug billions in holes in the federal budget for 2024 and in the climate and transformation fund. This also includes cuts in the agricultural sector.

NRW Agriculture Minister Silke Gorißen (CDU) appealed in a letter to the Bundestag members from NRW not to agree to the plans. According to initial estimates, a typical full-time family farm would be affected by the abolition of the tax refund for agricultural diesel, depending on the type of business, with additional costs of around two thousand to four thousand euros per business per year.

