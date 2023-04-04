Home News Dispute over drug help center in Krefeld – city wins first court decision – Rhineland – news
Dispute over drug help center in Krefeld – city wins first court decision – Rhineland – news

Dispute over drug help center in Krefeld – city wins first court decision – Rhineland – news

The city of Krefeld can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being: the drug help center on Schwertstraße in the southern city center is allowed to continue working for the time being. A neighbor had filed a complaint against the building application for the center and wanted to have it closed with an urgent application.

The administrative court in Düsseldorf initially rejected the “application for a suspensive effect” on Tuesday.

However, the decision will only be made in the main proceedings

The court ruled that the building permit from December 2022 was not obviously illegal after being examined in the urgent procedure. The project also hurt no one “neighbouring rights under building planning law”the city writes in a statement.

