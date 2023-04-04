The city of Krefeld can breathe a sigh of relief for the time being: the drug help center on Schwertstraße in the southern city center is allowed to continue working for the time being. A neighbor had filed a complaint against the building application for the center and wanted to have it closed with an urgent application.

The administrative court in Düsseldorf initially rejected the “application for a suspensive effect” on Tuesday.

However, the decision will only be made in the main proceedings