42 Samarian women received kits of kitchen utensils, material for bags and other elements, for the elaboration of their products and, therefore, their commercialization.

The mayoress of Santa Marta, Virna Johnson, delivered supplies to the favored women who successfully completed the gastronomy and craft courses, through the District’s ‘For Women’ Training School, with the purpose of strengthening their enterprises and contribute to their quality of life.

The beneficiaries were very happy, considering that they will strengthen their businesses.

Carlina Sánchez, the city’s Secretary for Women and Gender Equality, contributed to this process to train women entrepreneurs and extend support to each one of the entrepreneurs. Given this, the secretary went to the home of the beneficiaries, to take carry out the delivery of supplies.

“In this year 2023 we continue to comply with the women in the District of Santa Marta. The Mayor’s Office, headed by Dr. Virna Johnson, is delivering the supplies to the women who in 2022 received gastronomy and crafts courses, which are part of the perspective of entrepreneurship and economic autonomy, which is one of our commitments. established in the District Development Plan, the Public Policy and the lines of action of the Training School for Women”, said Carlina Sánchez.



Each of the favored extended their thanks for the support provided.

On the other hand, Angélica Lengua, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her gratitude for this effort and the training she was able to acquire through the Santa Marta Women’s Secretariat, in the crafts course, to continue strengthening her business, which she has achieved with much effort.

“I am very happy because we were able to train ourselves and now we receive the support with these tools to be able to grow and have the business we dream of and be independent in our finances,” said Johanna Santander, another of the Beneficiaries.