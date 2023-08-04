Divine Mercy hits the mark and will come up against Espérance in 1/4

The Divine Mercy Choir was a hit after beating the KA group 1-0 on Wednesday August 2nd at the EP1 Saint Georges primary ground. The team dear to captain Ruddy Akwety totals 9 points in three outings and will face the Espérance choir in the quarter-finals. This meeting was part of the 3rd and last day of the group stage of the Saint François de Sales 85th Anniversary Special football tournament.

The mascot of the Challenge 85 years Saint François de Sales.

The first period of this shock saw the group Kizito and Anuarite dominate the debate by obtaining a few chances but without shaking the net. The doorman Kevin Mbela who recovered from his illness watched over the grain. 0-0 is the half-time score.

After the break, Mercy Divine tries to put the leather on and fights like the devil in a holy water font to open the scoring. Only failures and moreover the doorman, Serge Langa stops certain attacks.

It is through a self-goal that satisfaction is obtained after an action from the right side, the ball passes in front of the entire Red and White defense and will finally finish its course at the net.

It is joy for the Blue and Whites who will celebrate the goal by imitating the gesture of the Congolese international, Fiston Kalala Mayele, current member of Pyramids FC in Egypt (note: by hitting the left hand, a sign that he was when to score while nodding).

Nothing will change the outcome of the meeting despite changes made by the formation dear to Ya Lwanga Kevin Etondo. The result of 1-0 thus sanctions the end of the match.

GROUP KA CROSSES IRON WITH XAVERI

The Divine Mercy Choir finished at the top of group D with 9 points like the Acolytat.

In the quarter-finals, Noël Bokaka’s teammates will come up against their counterpart from Espérance on Monday 07 August.

As for the KA group, it will do battle with the Xaveri of Sacré Ndoko, this Friday, August 04 and will only benefit from one day of rest unlike their opponent, three.

It would therefore be necessary to manage the post-match energies so that Platon Mwamufiya’s team has some response in the coming hours.

Nesta Stones

