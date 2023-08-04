Jota Pe Hernandez denounced President Petro

Senator Jota Pe Hernández, of the Green Alliance, announced that he denounced President Gustavo Petro before the Commission on Accusations of the House of Representatives. This occurs after the statements of his own son, Nicolás Petro, in court hearings.

In the hearings, Nicolás Petro accepted that questionable money did enter the presidential campaign of his father, Gustavo Petro. This revelation generated a great political uproar in the country.

Senator Jota Pe Hernández expressed on his social networks: «I have denounced Gustavo Petro before the accusations commission! His own son, with evidence in hand, confirmed to the prosecution that the presidential campaign DID RECEIVE irregular money. I request that it be investigated, that all crimes be punished and all corrupt go to jail.”

According to the prosecutor in charge of the case, Nicolás Petro acknowledged having received large sums of money from Samuel Lopesierra, Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta (son of the well-known drug trafficker ‘Turco Hilsaca’), and Óscar Camacho, who is a powerful businessman in the city of Cúcuta. .

The complaint presented by Senator Jota Pe Hernández adds a new demand to the Commission of Accusations of the House of Representatives, in the midst of a tense and delicate political situation for the current government.

“All the evidence that Nicolás Petro is delivering to the Prosecutor’s Office must be compiled by the Investigation and Accusations Commission to open a special trial and that later if it is determined by this commission and decides to make a type of accusation, the senate of the Republic continue to proceed and final justice is reached with what the country is experiencing today. Someone from the opposition is not denouncing it, his own son is denouncing it ”.

