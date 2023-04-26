Home » Divorce three wives simultaneously for not serving the mother
Divorce three wives simultaneously for not serving the mother

Divorce three wives simultaneously for not serving the mother

Thursday, April 27, 2023

Egypt (Ummat News) An incident that happened in the well-known tourist area of ​​Egypt surprised people. According to Al-Aqsaar Commissionerate, the village in which the incident of collective divorce took place is considered conservative.

The report states that the three brothers have divorced their wives for not serving their mother in the desired manner, the sister of the three brothers used to come to serve her mother two days a week, but due to her husband’s illness, she was unable to do so. She was not able to come to serve her mother for days.

It was decided that the wives of the brothers would help the mother in various tasks, the three had urged their wives in this regard, but on the occasion of Eid, when the three brothers returned home, an old lady of the neighborhood was bathing their mother. When they saw this, the three lost their minds and divorced their wives.

He called the relatives of his wives and said that there is no place for their daughters here and they should take them from here, the news of collective divorce spread like wildfire in the whole area. People were surprised about this as it was the first year of marriage for the three.

