The best news of the day: May arrives with two long weekends

After the successful long Easter weekend, in which 880,000 people traveled throughout the country and spent $26,467 million in food, beverages, lodging, transportation, recreation, and shopping, the next holiday comes on Monday May 1, Labor Day.

It is one of the two holidays that May brings and is immovable, so it cannot be transferred. However, since it falls on a Monday, those who do not work on Saturdays and Sundays will be able to enjoy a long three-day weekend, the first of the two that May brings.

Labor Day is celebrated on 1 of May to commemorate the Haymarket case, which occurred on May 4, 1886 in Chicago (USA)the culmination of a general strike that had begun three days earlier.

Holidays 2023: the Government confirmed that there will be 19, with 4 long weekends

On that date, the workers went on strike to fight for the legal creation of the eight-hour workday. While the May 4 protest was peaceful at first, a dynamite bomb was thrown at the police, precipitating a riot and the deaths of several police officers and protesters.

Three years later, at a first meeting of the Second International labor organization in Paris, international demonstrations were scheduled for the 1890 anniversary of the Chicago strikes. The following year, in 1891, the Second International formally proclaimed May Day as an annual event.

Consequently, this resulted in the May Day riots of 1894 and, ten years later, the International Socialist Congress in Amsterdam called on “all organizations of the Social Democratic Party and trade unions in all countries to demonstrate vigorously on May 1.” for the legal establishment of the 8-hour day, for the class demands of the proletariat, and for universal peace.

How many holidays are left in 2023?

According to Decree 764, signed by President Alberto Fernández last year, this year includes 14 fixed holidays, 2 transferable and 3 for tourism purposes, giving a total of 19 extra days of rest.

Specifically, in the remainder of the year you will be able to enjoy the following holidays:

(Monday): Labor Day 25 of May (Thursday): May Revolution Day

(Friday): Holiday for tourist purposes June 17 (Saturday): Passage to the Immortality of General Don Martín Miguel de Güemes

(Monday): Holiday for tourist purposes June 20th (Tuesday): Passage to Immortality of Gral. Manuel Belgrano

(Sunday): Independence Day August 21 (Monday): Passage to Immortality of Gral. José de San Martín (run from 08/17)

(Friday): Holiday for tourist purposes October 16 (Monday): Day of Respect for Cultural Diversity (run from 10/12)

(Monday): National Sovereignty Day December 8 (Friday): Immaculate Conception of Mary

In addition, from these dates other three extra long weekends for the remainder of the year:

From Thursday 25 of May to sunday May 28 .

to sunday . Of Saturday June 17 al June 20th .

al . of friday October 13 al October 16.

