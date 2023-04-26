Does a pony suit me? Find out with this formula and tips

Should I or shouldn’t I? We don’t know for you, but we’ve wondered maybe a thousand times whether we should finally dare a pony. One day it’s perfect and the next we’re barely getting it in shape – bangs are a love-hate relationship, we know that. But no matter how you feel, one thing is certain – bangs are one of the biggest hair trends this year and it’s hard to imagine our heads without them. Does a pony suit me? And if so, how do you find the perfect look for your face shape? So many questions, right? But don’t worry, because with our very simple formula you can quickly determine whether a pony would suit you. So what are you waiting for? Read on and find out now!

Does a pony suit me: Find out with this formula!

Micro bangs, baby bangs, wispy bangs, etc. – the wonderful thing about bangs is that there are truly endless styles to choose from. Depending on the cut and look, every woman can actually wear a fringe. An experienced barber can help you find the right hairstyle that best suits your face shape and hair texture. However, you can also easily determine it yourself, with a very simple formula. The so-called “thirds formula” is a great way to find out whether bangs suit you or not. And so it goes:

Take a front-on selfie and try to look relaxed.

Measure your forehead with a ruler.

If your forehead is less than a third of your face, bangs might not be a good choice for you.

If your forehead is exactly a third of the width of your face, then you can dare to try a pony hairstyle.

If the forehead is larger than a third of your face, consider yourself lucky – you can pull off absolutely any bangs! The only thing you should pay attention to is that the hairstyle suits your face shape.

Here’s how to find the perfect bangs for your face shape

How do I know if a pony suits me? Fringes are trendy, but not every woman dares to dare this cut. Unfortunately, once the hair has fallen off, we cannot undo it and it usually takes several months for the bangs to grow out. To avoid any mishaps, we explain how to find the perfect fringe hairstyle for your face shape.

Bangs hairstyles for heart shaped face

Do side bangs suit me? If you have a heart-shaped face, then yes! Heart-shaped faces are characterized by the fact that the face is wider around the forehead and narrows slightly towards the jaw. To create the most flattering look possible, make sure the bangs reach about the level of the corners of your eyes.

A-line bangs also show off your facial features to their best advantage and would suit you very well. The ends of the hair reach about chin level, while the bangs are cut a little shorter at forehead level. And if you like it a little rockier, you can’t go wrong with fringed baby bangs.

Round face

To flatter and elongate your round face, choose side bangs that reach around the corner of your eyes. Side bangs and wispy bangs are currently very trendy and visually lengthen your face. Classic, straight bangs, on the other hand, make your face look smaller and would therefore not be a good choice. Alternatively, you can also wear super short micro fringe that ends above your eyes – this also makes your face look slimmer and longer.

Pony hairstyles for oval face

Does a pony suit me? If you have an oval face shape, consider yourself really lucky! In fact, you can wear absolutely any bangs you fancy!

Whether straight bangs, side bangs or airy wispy bangs – don’t be afraid and experiment with different cuts until you find what you like the most!

angular face

Angular faces are characterized by a very angular jawline and the right cut plays a decisive role in softening this somewhat. Bangs that form a gentle A-line and are cut slightly longer on the cheekbones would be ideal for you.

Due to the special cutting technique, our facial features appear softer and the focus is skillfully placed on the eyes. The trendy curtain bangs would also look perfect on you as a fringe and make the angular facial features look softer.

Bangs hairstyles for long face

Narrow and with a high forehead – this is what oblong faces look like. The perfect bangs for your face shape are side bangs that are straight and sharp and reach roughly to the outer corners of your eyes.

If you’re wondering whether straight bangs would look good on you, then yes – as long as they end at eyebrow level. However, the bangs should not be shorter, otherwise the face will appear longer.