DNA tests have confirmed the version of the young woman who denounced footballer Dani Alves for rapeaccording to the results of the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences that El Periódico de Catalunya has advanced this Friday.

According to these results, semen samples collected during the forensic examination of the victim match the player’s DNA.

The player has been in prison since January 20, accused of a crime of sexual assault, for allegedly raping a woman in a private bathroom at a Barcelona nightclub on the night of December 30.

Dani Alves continues his process in Spain with witness statements

The victim maintains in her complaint that Alves raped her vaginally, using force, in a private bathroom located in a private room at the Sutton nightclub in Barcelona, in which both coincided on the night of December 30 to 31.

After the events, the young woman was treated at the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​where they performed a forensic examination and collected biological samples. and traces of semen appearedwhich was also found on the victim’s underwear and dress, as well as in the disco’s bathroom.

The four samples, according to the Barcelona newspaper, coincide with the DNA sample that Dani Alves voluntarily handed over on January 20 in his court statement.

The former FC Barcelona player is in prison awaiting the judicial decision on his appeal to obtain provisional release, which is opposed by both the Prosecutor’s Office and the victim’s lawyer.

With information from the EFE agency*

