Colombian striker Falcao García is having a difficult season with his current team, Rayo Vallecano of the Spanish League. Despite having played a total of 22 games between the League and the Copa del Rey, he has only started four times and has managed to score two goals.

However, recently a piece of news has been released that has captured the attention of the samarium football environment: Falcao and his wife are expecting their fifth child, according to the Kienyke outlet. The family made up of the soccer player, his wife and his children Jedidiah, Dominique, Desirée and Annete García Tarón would have a new member.

The medium has also confirmed that the sex of the baby is already known, it would be a girl. In addition, it should be noted that Falcao, so far in his relationship, has twice proposed to Lorelei, with whom he has a solid and large family.

Meanwhile, the national attacker is preparing to join his teammates from the Colombian National Team to play the next matches against South Korea and Japan. Although Falcao could be considering his professional future, since he is expected not to renew his contract with the Spanish team, which expires in June 2023.

Although the future of the “Tiger” is uncertain, the arrival of this new member could determine some family decisions that the exRiver could make. Much has been speculated about the player’s arrival in soccer in Mexico or in Argentine football.

However, the option of the United States (which is also in the pipeline) would seem the best alternative for samarium, since there not only would his family be very well off, but also the footballer would have the possibility of putting an end to his his career in MLS.

Falcao and his lack of minutes at Rayo Vallecano: this was explained by coach Andoni Iraola

In a press conference prior to the commitment on Saturday, March 11, 2023 against Celta de Vigo, for the Spanish League, coach Andoni Iraola touched on the subject of Falcao García and the lack of minutes in a local tournament where samarium knew to be the goalscorer with Atlético de Madrid.

The Madrid helmsman explained that there are a large number of forwards to use during a match, including the ‘Tiger’, and it is very difficult to give everyone their space to participate and give priority to those who are in a better moment or physical condition.

“The Falcao thing is a matter of pure and hard competition and decisions that I have to make. We have alternatives in that offensive zone and in each game I try to make the right choices to start and end. From the beginning he has competed every training session and every minute and it will continue to be that way,” Iraola said.

The Rayo Vallecano coach added that, “it is a very complicated management because everyone is behaving too well, that is more difficult for me. They have good complicity between them and I trust all three of them”.

Sergio Camello, Raúl de Tomás and Andrés Martín are the other three center forwards along with Falcao García, who fights in every training session and matchday for a place in the starting lineup despite the fact that coach Andoni Iraola does not take it very much into account.

Camello is the current goalscorer for the Madrid club in the Spanish League season with five goals, the same as Isi Palazón, a flank attacker who has been fundamental in the club, but compared to other players in the competition they have a number of goals very low.

