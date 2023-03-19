Home Sports Lillard: I never consider a game over if there are six or seven minutes left
Sports

by admin
Dame Lillard and coach Chauncey Billups talk after the Portland Trail Blazers’ home loss to the Boston Celtics.

The point guard tried everything to bring home the victory, scoring 25 of his 41 points in the last period.

“Even when it seems like an outcome is out of reach, I go out there, I struggle and try to make something happen, regardless of how realistic it is or not… At that point, having given everything, I can accept the outcome. I never consider a game over if there are six or seven minutes to go…”.

Definitely more compliant Billups.

“We haven’t played many games where the team didn’t give their all. Like tonight, we played against a team that, let’s face it, is better than us. They are one of the elite teams in the league….When you play against teams like that, you can’t shoot yourself in the foot, because you have to play an exceptional game to have a chance. But at least we kept fighting.”

The Trail Blazers are 13th in the West with 31 wins in 70 games.

