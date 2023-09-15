Do you want to go to the temple as a group? Now you can schedule group appointments on

Temple Square is always beautiful in the springtime. Gardeners work to prepare the ground for General Conference. © 2012 Intellectual Reserve, Inc. All rights reserved.

Church members can now book group appointments for vicarious ordinances using the online temple appointment system. Previously, the system allowed group appointments to be booked only for vicarious baptism and sealing ordinances.

“Our need to be in the temple regularly has never been greater.” —President Russell M. Nelson

This new feature is a welcome addition for family and friends who want to go to the temple together. Larger groups, such as those from districts and stakes, are asked to continue booking via email or telephone.

President Russell M. Nelson taught: “My dear brothers and sisters, the adversary’s attacks are increasing exponentially in intensity and variety. Our need to be in the temple regularly has never been greater. […] If the temple is within a reasonable distance of you, I urge you to find ways to make regular appointments with the Lord—to be in His holy house; then keep this appointment faithfully and joyfully. I promise you that the Lord will perform the miracles that He knows you need, if you will make sacrifices to serve and worship in His temples”(“Become exemplary Latter-day Saints”, October 2018 general conference).

Group booking procedure

When book an appointment, check the “other people” box and enter the number of male and female members invited. Maximum group size varies by temple and is based on capacity.

Temple workers will see the appointment when guests show up at the referral desk and will be better able to direct guests as they arrive.

It will still be possible to schedule group appointments via email or by calling the temple.

What are temples

Temples are the house of the Lord and are the holiest places of worship on earth. They are not like the meetinghouses of the Church. All are welcome to attend Sunday worship services and other midweek activities at local meetinghouses. A different work takes place in the temples. Faithful Latter-day Saints participate in sacred ceremonies, called ordinances, both for themselves and on behalf of deceased ancestors. These ceremonies teach the purpose of life and unite families, past and present. The mere presence of temples in communities around the world reminds Latter-day Saints of the importance of faith in the common Father of all mankind, the need for constant improvement of the soul, the possibility of family relationships that go beyond grave and the salvation that comes only through the grace of Jesus Christ.

