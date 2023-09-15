Maintaining a Healthy Figure in Mature Age: Advice for a Perfect Lifestyle

Study Shows Weight Loss After 70 Linked to Increased Mortality Risk

In a recent study published in the Jama Network Open journal, researchers have found that weight loss after the age of 70 may significantly increase the risk of mortality from all causes. The study reveals that a 10% weight loss in both men and women in this age group is correlated with a staggering 289% increase in mortality risk for men and a 114% increase for women.

The findings shed light on the importance of understanding the correlation between weight loss and health in older adults. While weight loss is often seen as a positive indicator of improved lifestyle in younger and middle-aged individuals, the same does not hold true for those over 70. The research suggests that weight loss in this group may be a consequence of an underlying chronic disease, rather than the cause of increased mortality.

Although it is crucial to note that correlation does not prove causation, these findings highlight the need for older adults to pay attention to their weight changes and consult their doctors for further evaluation. If individuals notice a slow and persistent weight loss over time, especially at a rate of losing a kilo every two months or more, it is essential to seek medical assistance to assess their overall health.

Leading nutritionist and psychiatrist Stefano Erzegovesi recommends adopting a healthy lifestyle based on the practices observed in the “Blue Zones.” These are recognized as areas of the world with a high percentage of active and healthy centenarians. The advice includes following a Mediterranean diet rich in whole grains, legumes, vegetables, fruit, nuts, and small portions of fish and meat. Engaging in physical activity, such as walking in nature, promoting a strong social network, and nurturing curiosity and purpose in life also contribute to maintaining a healthy figure in mature age.

While the desire to maintain a perfect figure at any age is understandable, it is crucial for older adults to prioritize their health above all else. Recognizing the potential risks associated with weight loss in this age group can lead to better healthcare decisions and ultimately, a healthier and more fulfilling life.

