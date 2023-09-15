State of Play Reveals FF7 Rebirth Release Date and Biochemical Remake Ada DLC

State of Play Lazy Pack: FF7 Rebirth Release Date, Biochemical Remake Ada DLC Revealed

In the last two days, gaming enthusiasts have been treated to a series of exciting game conferences. After Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct and Cyberpunk 2077 DLC “Phantom Liberty” demonstrations, PlayStation also joined in with their online press conference, “State of Play.” The event showcased several heavyweight releases, including the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.

The State of Play event, which took place at 5 a.m. on September 15, 2023, Hong Kong time, featured a strong lineup of game announcements. Despite coinciding with Nintendo’s Nintendo Direct, the event managed to capture gamers’ attention with a plethora of exciting PlayStation game information for the coming months. Of particular interest was the reveal of the official release date for FF7R2 “Final Fantasy VII Rebirth.” Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game and were treated to a new gameplay video featuring numerous new scenes and systems.

The latest FF7 Rebirth video showcased a variety of new content, including an abundance of mounts, a gold disc park, and many other captivating scenes. Characters such as RED XIII, Cait Cith, Yuffie, and Vincent, in addition to the beloved protagonist Cloud, were also shown in action. The video featured iconic locations from the original game, such as the Cosmic Canyon, Port Junon, and Mount Niebuhr. Additionally, the “Gold Saucer,” complete with mini-games like Chocobo Racing, was unveiled. The game promises to offer players an extensive experience with engaging side plots and challenging gameplay.

An interview with producer Tetsuya Nomura revealed that “Forbidden City” would mark the end of the game, with an additional third episode still to come. Nomura emphasized the team’s effort to create a multitude of mini-games and unique gameplay, promising an immersive experience with double the amount of side plots compared to the original game.

While FF7 Rebirth won’t adopt a fully open-world approach, players can expect larger spaces to explore using mounts. The game, set to be released on February 29, 2024, will come in a physical version on dual BD, with the downloadable version estimated to exceed 100GB in size.

State of Play also featured other key releases, such as Marvel’s Spider-man 2, which showcased extensive live footage of the game’s open world, including a map twice the size of its predecessor. Resident Evil 4 was announced to receive the Ada DLC, VR mode, and a mercenary mode. Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, an immersive first-person shooter game based on the film franchise, impressed viewers with its stunning graphics. The popular Tales series unveiled new DLC called “Legend of Dawn,” while the PlayStation version of the cross-platform mobile game Honkai Impact: Star Rail is set for release on October 11. The event also introduced Bennett Foddy’s latest creation, “Baby Steps,” promising a challenging and physics-driven gaming experience. Additionally, Helldivers 2, a 4-player cooperative shooting game, and Foamstars, Square Enix’s version of Splatoon, were also showcased.

The State of Play event was certainly a treat for gamers, offering a glimpse into the future of PlayStation gaming. With a strong lineup of upcoming releases, players can look forward to exciting weeks and months ahead.

