Do you want to learn how to make comics or comics? Garabatrip is a great option – Diario La Hora

In this comic book workshop, it will allow you to land, solve and write your ideas with a creative comic approach.

Discover the universe of comics at the ‘Garabatrip’ Comics and Comedy Workshop, where you will explore the world of comics.

The artists Francisco Salazar Ureña, known as Qcho con Q, and Paco Puente, will teach you how to land, solve and write your ideas with a creative comic approach. Whether you are a beginner or experienced, it is an enriching opportunity to develop your comic voice and translate it into your graphic stories.

dates

The workshop will take place on Saturday, August 19 and Saturday, August 26, 2023. It lasts four hours each day and is aimed at content creators, designers, illustrators, political opinion cartoonists, journalists, professionals, and comic book fans.

“We will provide you with materials for your creative process. At the end of the workshop we will give you a fanzine together with all the class works and we will exhibit them in your first exhibition”, the organizers point out.

More about the workshop

Dates: Saturdays August 19 and 26, 2023

Duration: 4 hours per day

Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Place: CREADEMIA, Calle Guipuzcoa E13-22 and Av. Valladolid (La Floresta Sector) Price: $60 dollars per participant (includes materials for both days of the workshop)

Themes

Introduction to comic art: Key elements and fundamental concepts. Character Creation: How to design characters with personality and charisma. Graphic narrative: The importance of storytelling in comics.

Bases of comedy: What is required and how comic writing works. Integrating humor: How to effectively incorporate humor into cartoons.

Requirements

• Basic knowledge of drawing.

• Willingness and openness to learn.

• Eager to scribble, have fun and have fun.

workshop attendants:

Paco Bridge. (Quito 1986)

Graphic artist and illustrator with more than 15 years of experience in the publishing market. He is one of the main contemporary comic artists in the country, being the founder of Azno Cómics and creator of Afro Monkey comics. His comics have appeared in various national publications and in Argentina, Germany and the United States.

Finalist of the 3rd International City of Badalona Award for comic strips (Catalonia 2013) and Selected Editor’s Award, Excellence Award Runner-Up and Grand Prix Runner-Up in the Silent Manga Audition (Japan 2016 -2018). He currently collaborates as an illustrator for Marketing Snacks.

Francisco Salazar Urena (Quito 1983)

Stand up comedian with 9 years of experience. First generation of standaperos in the country. First Ecuadorian summoned to the Callback of Comedy Central (Bogotá 2018). Latin American online stand up champion (Mexico 2021). Comic scriptwriter with 7 years of experience in Teleamazonas, Showbit Latam, political campaigns, etc.

Illustrator of cartoons and comics with 11 years of experience. Creator of the ComiQchos project and the brands Qcho con Q and El Profesor Nostalgia, honorable mention in the “La Cartonería” comic book contest (University of Israel 2004). Specialized in Digital Illustration with USFQ, Behance and Sam Weber.

Registration and information:

To enroll in this workshop, contact 0958603598 or by email at [email protected] Spaces are limited, so make sure to reserve your spot early!

Social networks: Qcho with Q Paco Puente