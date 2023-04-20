Document management: a webinar on indispensable knowledge, skills and competences in the PA

Discuss the knowledge, skills and abilities that must be possessed, updated and strengthened in the Public Administration regarding the topic of document management. This is the objective of the webinar organized by AgID, in collaboration with Formez PA, as part of the “Italia Login – The citizen’s house” project, scheduled for Friday 21 April at 12.

The “Guidelines for the formation, management and conservation of IT documents”, published by AgID, are a fundamental document in the processes of digitization of administrative practices and to facilitate the transition to a fully digital Administration. The regulatory text required public bodies to comply with the various obligations contained therein by January 2022 to improve the quality of document management and therefore the digital transformation processes.

During the webinar we will discuss the technical-archival, legal, organizational and IT skills and knowledge that sector managers must possess, as also reaffirmed in the Guidelines, but also the knowledge and skills on the subject that all those who work in the PA at any level they must have, each for their own field of activity.

In fact, it is crucial not only to define the requirements in terms of basic knowledge, but also to consider the forms of acquisition of the necessary profiles within the administration and ensure over time the updating of knowledge and skills in a dynamic and multidisciplinary.

