In the Caserta area the most powerful Tac in the world

The Diagnostic Imaging Center of the “San Michele” Nursing Home in Maddaloni, in Caserta, is equipped with the new Somatom Force TAC for faster and less invasive investigations. Its innovative technology guarantees fast and reliable examinations, with the minimum amount of radiation and with very high quality and definition of the images (2D and 3D functionality).

On Saturday 15 April at 12 the new computerized tomograph was inaugurated with a ribbon cutting and blessing, in the presence of the mayor of Maddaloni Andrea De Filippo and the parish priest of the Don Antonello Clinic and, among others, the president of the board of directors of the “San Michele ” Crescenzo Barletta, of the health director Umberto Diurno, of the administrative director Salvatore Rucco, of the member of the board of directors and head of the analysis laboratory Lidia Barletta, as well as of the head of the diagnostic imaging service Antonio Molisso.

What are the advantages of the new CT Somatom Force – Siemens Healthineers, compared to older generation devices? It is a third-generation dual-source device, characterized by cutting-edge technology that allows for the investigation of a broad spectrum of pathologies in a short time, to obtain very high-resolution scans and to increase comfort for the patient, who can benefit from minimally invasive; the machine is also able to analyze an entire organ in a single rotation with the utmost accuracy and speed.

Thanks to its technologically advanced system, this device is widely used in numerous fields: it is generally used for low-dose chest CT scans, for cardiological and vascular examinations, for the brain in neurology, for oncological follow-ups. The high resolution of the images is functional for the study, in high definition, of even small anatomical structures such as the inner ear or the lung.

To fully understand the fields of application is Dr. Antonio Molisso, who gives the numbers of this exceptional diagnostic device: “The new highly advanced CT scan produced by Siemens, the Somatom Force, has multiple advantages with 384 slices against the 256 of the Flash CT , is more powerful, has a double speed compared to Flash and reduces exposure doses by at least 40%.This type of CT also has the advantage of being able to be used also for diagnostic tests in patients who require greater care, such as children, the elderly and fragile patients with particular problems, precisely because of its characteristics such as the reduced use of contrast medium (small x-ray doses), the absence of sedation, the speed of execution.For pediatric or even claustrophobic patients, the presence of LED lights of different colors that illuminate the gantry tunnel, i.e. the circular opening in the shape of a ‘donut’, can improve the atmosphere and ‘relieve’ any fears and tensions”.







