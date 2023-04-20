Home » The world’s fastest SFF graphics card is on the market | XFastest News
The Nvidia RTX 4000 SFF is officially on sale. This card can achieve performance close to the RTX 3070 at 70W and is suitable for most PCs. This half-height, dual-wide graphics card is more expensive than the RTX 4080, and uses a rare set of 4 Mini-DP interfaces, because this is a graphics card for professional users, but no one can stop players from playing games with it.

PNY’s RTX 4000 SFF is available now at ShopBLT for $1,444, up from Nvidia’s $1,250 list price.

Nvidia RTX 4000 SFF uses AD104 GPU, with 6144 CUDA, and GDDR6 ECC display memory with 160-bit bandwidth and 20GB. The frequency is about 1560MHz. After all, the rated power is only 70W.

NVIDIA RTX 4000 SFF is about 16.7cm long, 6.8cm high, double-slot half-height size, with a turbo fan, and does not require additional power supply.

Source: TOMSHARDWARE, NVIDIA

