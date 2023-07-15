Lords of the Fallen: Exploring Dual Worlds, Deep Lore, and Differentiated Mechanics in the Highly Anticipated Dark Fantasy Action RPG

Title: “Lords of the Fallen: A Deep Dive into the Highly Anticipated Dark Fantasy Action RPG”

Introduction:

Lords of the Fallen, the highly anticipated dark fantasy action RPG, has been making waves since its announcement at Summer Game Fest. Recently, at Gamelab Barcelona, Hexworks Executive Producer Saúl Gascón sat down for an interview to discuss the game’s unique features, including its deep lore, dual worlds, and differentiated mechanics. In this article, we delve into the highlights of the interview and provide insights into what players can expect from this upcoming game.

Dual World and Wick Mechanism:

Gascón explains that Lords of the Fallen incorporates the dual world concept as a game mechanic intertwined with the game’s fantasy elements. The game features three gods, each representing a different faction, including the god of Radiance, the god of Rogar, and the leader of the third faction, Putrid Mother. Players, as resurrected long-dead individuals, maneuver between Axiom, the world of the living, and Umbral, the world of the dead, using a powerful lamp. This mechanic not only affects visuals but also gameplay and narrative, as players navigate obstacles and discover paths by utilizing the lamp to view the other side. However, venturing into Umbral is not without risks, as death in this realm means permanent death for the player.

Handcrafted Maps with Stylized Variations:

Gascón emphasizes the dedication of the development team to provide a polished and handcrafted gaming experience. The game features two parallel worlds created meticulously by hand, each with its own distinct characteristics. Additionally, Gascón teases a procedural element in the Umbral world, where enemies become more dangerous the longer players stay. This adds a touch of unpredictability and horror to the game, challenging players to adapt to unexpected encounters and nightmare scenarios. The graphics and performance of Lords of the Fallen are optimized to offer high-quality visuals and smooth gameplay, especially on the next-generation consoles, with a choice between Performance and Quality modes.

Graphics and Performance:

With a focus on performance, Lords of the Fallen runs at 60 fps on PS5 and Xbox Series X modes, offering players a seamless and immersive experience. On the other hand, Performance mode and Quality mode both run at 30 fps but maintain the game’s high-quality standard. The development team collaborated with Epic Games to utilize Unreal Engine 5, adding their own technology layer to create the unique dual worlds mechanics. The Umbral realm undergoes an escalation of danger, with larger and more formidable creatures emerging as the diseases within Umbral grow. Players are rewarded for their bravery in exploring and defeating these creatures, with diverse and challenging boss encounters being a standout feature of the game.

Reboot Series to Cater to Souls Fans:

As enthusiasts of the action RPG genre, particularly the Souls series, the team at Hexworks aims to satisfy players’ expectations while adding their unique touches to Lords of the Fallen. Gascón highlights the inclusion of accessibility features, enhanced controls, and quality-of-life improvements to ensure a rewarding experience for players. The game not only draws inspiration from the Souls series but also incorporates elements from other action RPGs, offering a fresh take within the genre. The new installment of Lords of the Fallen is set to release on October 13 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.

In conclusion, Lords of the Fallen promises a thrilling and immersive dark fantasy action RPG experience. With its dual world mechanics, handcrafted maps, stunning graphics, and homage to the beloved souls-like genre, the game is poised to captivate players when it launches in October.