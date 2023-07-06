Home » Dog wanders disoriented on the highway, rescued by Polstrada – Abruzzo
Dog wanders disoriented on the highway, rescued by Polstrada – Abruzzo

Dog wanders disoriented on the highway, rescued by Polstrada – Abruzzo

Frightened he traveled the A25 in the rain

(ANSA) – PRATOLA PELIGNA, JULY 06 – Scared and disoriented, he wandered in the rain on the A25 motorway, but was recovered and rescued, not without difficulty, by the traffic police. The protagonist of the story is a medium-sized dog, then entrusted to the vets of the ASL of L’Aquila, in good health.

The incident took place on July 1st. The agents of the Road Police Subsection of Pratola Peligna (L’Aquila) intervened on the A25 roadway.

Frightened, the dog tried to evade capture, but the policemen still managed to rescue him and take him to a nearby service area for refreshments.

The attempts to trace the animal’s rightful owner on the spot were useless, and he was then entrusted to the ASL vets to check the microchip and for all the necessary investigations. (HANDLE).

