Dogliani hosts the 1st festival of giant benches – Piedmont

(ANSA) – TURIN, 27 APR – Dogliani is hosting the First Festival of Giant Benches on Friday 28 and Saturday 29 April, organized by Chris Bangle in collaboration with the Municipality in the province of Cuneo.



Beginning at 14.30, with a meeting reserved for the promoters of the 286 giant benches already installed in Italy in which, in addition to taking stock of the situation, the foundations will be laid for creating a network of collaboration between the various Italian and foreign promoters.



Chris Bangle, creator of the project and of the Big Benches, will welcome the promoters arriving from Italy and Europe (Piedmont, Veneto, Puglia, Sicily, Spain, Germany, Scotland) to present the case histories of their benches.



The culmination of the program at 19.30 on Friday 28, with a party open to all enthusiasts, coordinated by the Municipality of Dogliani, in Piazza Belvedere. (HANDLE).

