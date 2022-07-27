Haikou, Hainan, China, July 26, 2022 – Italian high-end fashion brand Dolce & Gabbana announced its participation in the 2nd China International Consumer Goods Expo (hereinafter referred to as “Consumer Expo”), in order to continue to communicate with Chinese consumers and the Chinese market. Increase interconnection and promote Sino-Italian economic and cultural exchanges.

At this exhibition, the audience will be able to explore the core inspiration and outstanding craftsmanship of Dolce & Gabbana’s 2022 autumn and winter men’s and women’s collections, and appreciate the lasting heritage of “Made in Italy” in the essence of the brand.

At the exhibition design level, a young and modern immersive experience is created through the image elements of the city theme and the mirror effect of the virtual and the real. While the brand pays homage to the cultural origin, the attitude of transcending traditional constraints and expressing oneself has been fully demonstrated, conveying the vitality of positive dialogue with the new generation.

Since its inception in 1985, Dolce & Gabbana has dedicated itself to celebrating beauty in all its forms and expressions. Sicily is a constant source of inspiration for the brand. The video work customized for this Consumer Expo combines the abundance and purity of this Mediterranean island with the beauty of Hainan’s natural ecology, not only showing the power of the island’s diverse nature, but also deeply exploring the tolerance and mutual tolerance between people and between people and nature. The relationship of dependence expresses the beautiful vision of harmonious coexistence between man and the environment.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana’s participation in the second China International Consumer Goods Fair is part of the brand’s long-term plan for friendly exchanges with the Chinese market. On this platform of “sea inclusive of hundreds of rivers”, Dolce & Gabbana will feel, respect and understand the essence of Chinese culture “beauty and beauty together” while expanding business opportunities.

Andrea Fasola, Senior Vice President of Dolce & Gabbana Asia Pacific, said: “We cherish the new opportunities shared by the Consumer Expo and look forward to meeting Chinese consumers’ pursuit of high quality and a better life with high-quality products and services through this platform.”

Dolce & Gabbana booth information: Hall 2 2-29

