The Corporation for the Comprehensive Training and Stimulation of Women (Cecim) in Loja designated Dolores Mabel Yamunaqué Parra as Woman of the Year 2023, the recognition act will be this March 8.

Dolores Yamunaqué is a professional in Law with fourth level studies. She has held positions in the public and private spheres. For a few years, she served in the Judicial Council (CJ). Her work is also linked to the university chair.

In dialogue with Diario Crónica, Dolores indicated that “she feels honored with the recognition of Cecim. In Loja, there are women who stand out every day in different areas. It is very gratifying and a great responsibility to represent the Lojana woman”.

He was in charge of the provincial direction of the CJ de Loja, from June 2019 to February 28, 2023.

He indicated that in this space he worked for vulnerable groups with the priority of respecting their rights. “There was the support of different public and private institutions; social organizations and feminist groups”.

“From whatever field I find myself in, I will continue my work. In the same way, I will continue fighting for the equality of women so that their rights are respected and not only remain written on paper, ”she specified.

There are several future projects with Cecim, thus, it will carry out coordinated work to carry out training activities aimed at vulnerable groups and citizens, so that they know their rights “because ignorance of the law causes them to be violated”, concluded the professional from Loja . (YO)

The recognition event will take place this March 8 at 3:00 p.m., at the Teatro Segundo Cueva Celi.