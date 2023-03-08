Today is a historic day for Colombian society, because we celebrate an event where we will celebrate the new era of women. The fight for gender equality began in Antiquity; found its first great figure in the courage of Hypatia of Alexandria in the fifth century, grew up with the call of the French Revolution for “liberty, equality and fraternity”. Miguel de Unamuno later spoke of sorority, that is, solidarity between women, especially in situations of sexual discrimination and macho attitudes and behaviors, remaining in writing in the Declaration of the Rights of Women and of the Citizen articulated by the playwright Olympe de Gouges in 1791. Then it came to the labor movement of the mid-nineteenth century, which was key to the suffragette movement, and gave rise to that third wave of feminism that spoke clearly of the control of women over their own identity, starting with their bodies. .

Currently, it has taken a leading role like never before. Several generations of feminists have met in political debates and in demonstrations in the streets and elsewhere, making it clear that the great progressive conquests have always needed to take the final step towards equality, which is one of the main slogans of Democracy: the move to gender equality.

As the years go by, the meaning of the celebration of March 8 as Women’s Day in Colombia has undergone an evident transformation. While some time ago this day was a date with rather banal connotations, in which they received gifts and elaborate and heartfelt phrases that exalted their gender were dedicated to them, today things have changed. And, although inherited customs persist, understandably so, March 8 is increasingly a day of deep reflection rather than celebration. More than just Women’s Day, today it is rightly insisted that it is the day of the fight for equality and non-discrimination.

It is clear that, although Colombia has been doing its homework, and that it has achievements to show for it in this field, there is still a long way to go. Heavy cultural burdens persist. The care economy must be prioritized: it is urgent to make it visible and raise awareness among the population about its importance; advance in the formalization of those who dedicate themselves to these tasks, but, above all, leave behind the notion that these are off-limits to men. This is essential to equalize the burdens and thus allow the country’s progress in reducing the gender gap in terms of employment to continue, and hopefully accelerate. It is worth the commonplace: in this as in so many other areas, equality begins at home.