Electronic flag – Rabat Today, Friday, in Rabat, the April round of social dialogue kicked off, chaired by the Prime Minister, Aziz Akhannouch, and in the presence of the Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills, Younes Skoury, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance in charge of the budget, Fawzi Lakjaa, and the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government in charge of Relations. With Parliament – the official spokesperson for the government, Mustafa Paytas, and the Secretary-General of the Ministry delegated to the Prime Minister in charge of digital transition and administration reform.

A communiqué from the Presidency of the Government stated that the launch of the April round of social dialogue comes within the framework of the government’s keenness to activate the royal high vision aimed at institutionalizing social dialogue and raising it to the rank of a strategic choice. Serious and regular, and fulfilling all social obligations contained in the government program.

The same source added that Mr. Akhannouch inaugurated his consultations with the trade unions by negotiating with a delegation from the Moroccan Labor Union, headed by its Secretary-General Melody Al-Makharek, followed by a meeting with a delegation from the General Union of Workers in Morocco, headed by Secretary-General Al-Naam Mayara, adding that these consultations will be followed by future meetings between The government and its social partners in the coming days, appreciating the gains reached through the minutes of the April 30, 2022 agreement.