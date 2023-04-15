hello everyone. It’s Ryoku Nakatsuka!

It’s getting hotter and colder these days, and the temperature in Okinawa changes every day.

As the title says, this time I went to Camp Hansen, a US military base in central Okinawa!

Recently, I haven’t been able to go to an event on the base due to the influence of Corona, so I went for the first time in 4 years! After all, the inside of the base is very exciting because it feels like “the America”!

I was looking for energy drinks and sweets that are not sold in Japan, but I gave up because only people who work there and related people can enter the shop…

Still, I was able to enjoy a big pizza and a subway that was a little different from Japan.

There was a movie theater and a barber shop in the base, and I was able to learn many things I didn’t know!

It made me want to go abroad (laughs).

see you!

