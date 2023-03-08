His players have clear what to give him. The celebrated himself wrote it on his Instagram profile: the victory in the next match, to celebrate everyone together with Maradona. Happy birthday Spalletti, the coach with the most victories in the Italian championship since 1983/84. 281 hits in 546 games. The most beautiful birthday considering what Napoli is doing with him, even if for him it was a day like many others, at work in Castel Volturno. One exception to the rule the cake shared in the afternoon with the employees of the sports center and the staff.