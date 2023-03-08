His players have clear what to give him. The celebrated himself wrote it on his Instagram profile: the victory in the next match, to celebrate everyone together with Maradona. Happy birthday Spalletti, the coach with the most victories in the Italian championship since 1983/84. 281 hits in 546 games. The most beautiful birthday considering what Napoli is doing with him, even if for him it was a day like many others, at work in Castel Volturno. One exception to the rule the cake shared in the afternoon with the employees of the sports center and the staff.
Before returning to the next two games. To forget the defeat against Lazio. A nice package, nothing more than a giftin perfect line with what happened in the other seasons. Never a win in games leading up to his birthday. Unbelievable stuff. For this reason the gift this time will have to be double. In the league and in the Champions League. Always at the Maradona to come back and celebrate together while waiting, of course. To put the icing on the cake.