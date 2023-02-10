Meta, re-enabled the accounts of the former US president.

Donald Trump returned to recover his social networks, Instagram, Facebook and his Twitter had already been returned to the former US president in November, after a vote on his new damage Elon Musk.

The reason why Trumpo’s accounts were blocked was due to comments made on the subject that has to do with the capture of the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Trump has been an active user on networks and the large number of followers he has demonstrates this: 34 million on Facebook, 24.3 million on Instagram and the one with the most followers is Twitter, with a total of 87.6 million.

So far, Trump has not made any posts on his accounts and the last ones he made are from 2021.