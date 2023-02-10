Home Sports In the NBA, the trade was successful: giving Anunoby to VanVleet and Mikal Bridges
Sports

In the NBA, the trade was successful: giving Anunoby to VanVleet and Mikal Bridges

by admin
In the NBA, the trade was successful: giving Anunoby to VanVleet and Mikal Bridges

Several agreements vanished during the trade deadline. For example, the Toronto Raptors have not proved to be “sellers”, and this has resulted in the permanence of their valuable pieces. Like Fred VanVleet, who Shams Charania reportedly was a target for the Milwaukee Bucks. OG Anunoby also didn’t move: Bobby Marks reports that “half the NBA” sent offers to the Raptors for him, starting with the Grizzlies and Pacers who would have put three first-round picks on the plate (each).

The interest of the Golden State Warriors was also alive on Anunoby, with the Raptors however they would have asked for a package centered on Jonathan Kuminga. However, Mikal Bridges’ experience at the Brooklyn Nets could not last long, where he landed in the trade that brought Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports that the Nets have received a proposal that includes at least three future first-round picks for Bridges.

See also  F1 Bahrain Station Leclerc won the championship, Zhou Guanyu ranked 10th and made history_Sports_News Channel_Yunnan Net

You may also like

Milan Turin, Maldini: ‘Leao’s renewal? It’s not the...

Earthquake between Turkey and Syria, the death toll...

Track cycling, Europeans: Jonathan Milan gold in individual...

Serie A: Empoli-Spezia LIVE and PHOTO – Football

European track cycling championships, gold for Milan in...

AD on his bench reaction vs. OKC: ‘Nothing...

“Families bring their deceased to the cemetery and...

Vincent Matheron in the semi-finals of the World...

Turkey-Syria earthquake: Christian Atsu partner calls for equipment...

Beth Mead and Lionel Messi on Best Fifa...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy