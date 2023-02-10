Several agreements vanished during the trade deadline. For example, the Toronto Raptors have not proved to be “sellers”, and this has resulted in the permanence of their valuable pieces. Like Fred VanVleet, who Shams Charania reportedly was a target for the Milwaukee Bucks. OG Anunoby also didn’t move: Bobby Marks reports that “half the NBA” sent offers to the Raptors for him, starting with the Grizzlies and Pacers who would have put three first-round picks on the plate (each).

The interest of the Golden State Warriors was also alive on Anunoby, with the Raptors however they would have asked for a package centered on Jonathan Kuminga. However, Mikal Bridges’ experience at the Brooklyn Nets could not last long, where he landed in the trade that brought Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports that the Nets have received a proposal that includes at least three future first-round picks for Bridges.