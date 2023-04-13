FORBID NOT TO MANAGE.

We know the “modus operandi” by now. Game considered at risk? Transfer prohibited. Do I risk encounters on the highway between two groups of fans? Transfer prohibited. Bans everywhere, from Serie A to Serie D. The inability to manage any potentially critical situation arrives in the European cups, just think of the institutional “ballets” before Napoli-Eintracht Frankfurt. They open, close, then reopen, then close again, lose control, and even find themselves attacked by UEFA (and it takes a lot to get caught up in those useless Nyon). What’s even more chilling is that, despite repeated evidence of incompetence, nothing changes, everything remains the same. Lecce-Sampdoria banned for away fans: tell us why? And while you’re at it, explain to us how it is possible that Italy is one of the few countries that adopts this approach in managing public order? Why are so many other countries facing challenges instead of avoiding them? They wanted and obtained exemplary punishments, they pounded hard on the table, they invoked zero tolerance and shouted “whoever makes a mistake pays”, and then what? They forbid transfers to entire fan groups. Does that seem right to you? Is this manage? Is this doing your job? Every ban is a confirmation of incompetence. The more they prohibit, the more they prove us right when we say that at the base, those who decide, Observatory in the first place, are characterized by a truly unique paucity.

ENOUGH BANS, FREE TRANSFERS!