Home » Don’t shoot the constitutional court when the parliament is in disarray Opinions | .a week
News

Don’t shoot the constitutional court when the parliament is in disarray Opinions | .a week

by admin
Don’t shoot the constitutional court when the parliament is in disarray Opinions | .a week

in the justification, the problem that the constitutional court had with the proposal of the president and deputies will be explained in detail. But it is already clear that the Constitutional Court very correctly refused to do the work for members of parliament. The wording of section 363 itself can be vague, which is certainly a bigger problem in criminal law than, for example, in constitutional law. Both the president and the deputies relied on this in their proposals for its abolition.

Since it is about the freedom of citizens, criminal legislation, whether procedural or substantive, should contain clear rules. But the Constitutional Court said, and here we are again on the floor of constitutional law, where different principles are more balanced than looking for completely unambiguous answers, that the wording of section 363 itself does not contradict either the Constitution or international conventions, such as for example, the European Convention on Human Rights. And that is a perfectly legitimate legal opinion.

So, if politicians do not like the wording of §363, it is their task, preferably members of parliament, of course, to change it.

You can read the whole article if you buy a Digital subscription of .week. We now also offer the option to purchase joint access to .tježen and Denník N.

sign up to subscribe

If you found an error, write to [email protected].

See also  Migrants: Pope, currency exchange, political rivalries victims

You may also like

Teacher absent for 20 years out of 24...

Surfers gather at Songjeong Beach, the ‘sacred place...

They investigate whether the Villanueva public service company...

Fausto Brizzi and Ilenia Pastorelli present the reboot...

Canadian Senate passes law that will force Facebook...

Maturity 2023: second test for graduates. A classic...

Chemes did not escape from a high fine...

the harsh criticism of the former Secretary of...

Nero and Egypt: the revelations of the Domus...

Debris found in Titan submarine search area

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy