The market town of Eggelsberg is known for the automation giant B&R, the Ibmer Moor and the Schnaitl brewery, which has been privately run for more than 180 years. An art project by Heidi Zenz illustrates how diverse the community still is. The local artist collected soil from all 28 towns, processed it and showcased this variety of colors in Plexiglas frames in a two-meter-long installation in the new Eggelsberg municipal office.

