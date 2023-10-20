DPFLG: Successful bet for the women’s and U15 tournaments – Football in Togo

This Wednesday, October 18, 2023, the Lomé Golfe prefectural football district played the U15 finals for men and the senior final for women.

The president of the DPFLG Mr. Patrice Agboli and the deputy, the honorable Amivi Jacqueline Aka gave the official kick-off of the lady trophy final “Honorable Amivi Jacqueline Aka” which pitted Ro.Mario against Eagles of the Forest. On arrival, Aigles de la Forêt won the first edition by beating Ro.Mario 2 goals to 1.

After the meeting, the honorable Amivi Jacqueline Aka said she was satisfied with this first edition “The girls played well, we started the tournament well and finished well. I really appreciated it because I think young girls need that. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the organizers and everyone who worked to ensure the success of the tournament. We hope to continue next year for a better future for young girls» she said.

For his part, the district president, Mr. Patrice Agboli, welcomes the honorable person’s involvement and is very satisfied with the outcome of the initiative.It’s a feeling of joy that drives me on two levels. On the 1st, the district brought out U17 referees. I congratulate the district for initiating the referees. The second concerns the youth classification match, the U15 and women’s finals. Last time we made an outing referring to the district’s lack of resources. But at the ladies’ level we were able to touch the honorable who accompanied us. She acted as guarantor to organize the second edition. She even suggests that we expand the next edition on schools to have more participating teams» declared Patrice Agboli, president of the DPFLG.

Note that before the women’s grand final, Swallows pinned Ezobibi 1 goal to 0 in the classification match. The U15 final which also pitted AJSF against RO.Mario went to Ro.Mario who simply annihilated his opponent 5 goals to 0.

