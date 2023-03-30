Thursday March 30, 2023, 9:26 PM

Karachi (Staff Reporter) Former Senior Director Health, MC and Public Health Dr. Birbal was killed in an assassination attack near Lyari Expressway, while Dr. Birbal’s assistant Dr. Quratul Ain was injured in the incident.

According to the details, a person was killed and a woman was injured as a result of firing on a vehicle near Lyari Expressway Garden Interchange, Police say that the deceased person has been identified as Dr. Birbal Ginani, Dr. Birbal was an eye specialist and former senior director. Health Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC). Dr. Birbal’s assistant Dr. Qaratul Ain was injured in the incident. Dr. Birbal Ginani was also Medical Superintendent of Spencer Eye Hospital, Lyari. He retired from the position of Director Public Health City Government one and a half years ago. The deceased Dr. Birbal had recently obtained the degree of Masters in Public Health along with his daughter. The incident of target killing of Dr. Birbal Ginani belonging to the minority community took place at a place where the boundaries of two police stations (Garden and Soldier Bazar Police Station) are. In the video, after the shooting, Dr. Birbal’s car can be seen driving uncontrollably.