One person was killed and several injured, after a truck overturned this Friday morning on Constitución Boulevard in San Salvador.

The accident happened at kilometer 7 ½ of Constitución Boulevard, near the Integration roundabout, when, according to preliminary information, the vehicle suffered mechanical damage, running over a group of vendors who were on the edge of the street.

The National Civil Police arrived at the scene to inspect the area and determine the exact causes of the road accident, also confirmed the death of a person.

For its part, a civil protection team carried out work to remove debris and clean up the oil spill at the site.

