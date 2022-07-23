ROME. «Mr. President, on behalf of the Government and my staff, I wish you happy birthday. In these months of government I have had the opportunity to appreciate on several occasions your great humanity, your dedication to Italy, your high sense of the state “. The outgoing premier Mario Draghi writes in his message of good wishes to the President of the Republic, who turned 81 today. “It has always been a guarantee of continuity, stability, respect for the Constitution – continues the premier -. It represents an essential point of reference for the citizens, for the institutions and for the political and civil life of this country ». Draghi finally thanks Mattarella «for the trust he has shown me and for the support given to the Government.

The message of Pope Francis

Even the Pope this morning sent a message to the head of state: “On the happy anniversary of his birthday – writes Francis -, I wish to share cordial greetings with you, ensuring the prayerful remembrance for him and for the high service he performs in favor of the beloved Italian people “. «In this particular juncture – the Pope underlined – marked by many difficulties and crucial choices for the life of the country, you continue to offer a fundamental and essential contribution, with kind authority and exemplary dedication. I therefore gladly join those who share today’s joy, formulating my best wishes for your birthday and, while I renew my personal esteem, I send my apostolic blessing, which I extend to family members, collaborators and the whole nation, asking you to pray for me ».