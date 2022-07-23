Home News Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of continuity and a point of reference for citizens”
News

Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of continuity and a point of reference for citizens”

by admin
Draghi’s wishes for Mattarella’s birthday: “A guarantee of continuity and a point of reference for citizens”

ROME. «Mr. President, on behalf of the Government and my staff, I wish you happy birthday. In these months of government I have had the opportunity to appreciate on several occasions your great humanity, your dedication to Italy, your high sense of the state “. The outgoing premier Mario Draghi writes in his message of good wishes to the President of the Republic, who turned 81 today. “It has always been a guarantee of continuity, stability, respect for the Constitution – continues the premier -. It represents an essential point of reference for the citizens, for the institutions and for the political and civil life of this country ». Draghi finally thanks Mattarella «for the trust he has shown me and for the support given to the Government.

Mattarella in Turin for the 200th anniversary of the Arma school: the video of the ceremony

news/gli_auguri_di_draghi_per_il_compleanno_dimattarella_garanzia_di_continuita_e_punto_di_riferimento_per_i_cittadini-5472645/&el=player_ex_5472561″>

The message of Pope Francis
Even the Pope this morning sent a message to the head of state: “On the happy anniversary of his birthday – writes Francis -, I wish to share cordial greetings with you, ensuring the prayerful remembrance for him and for the high service he performs in favor of the beloved Italian people “. «In this particular juncture – the Pope underlined – marked by many difficulties and crucial choices for the life of the country, you continue to offer a fundamental and essential contribution, with kind authority and exemplary dedication. I therefore gladly join those who share today’s joy, formulating my best wishes for your birthday and, while I renew my personal esteem, I send my apostolic blessing, which I extend to family members, collaborators and the whole nation, asking you to pray for me ».

See also  Collision on the ring road: one car rolls over, the other ends up in a ditch

Mattarella visiting Superga in Turin on the day of the celebration of the 200th anniversary of the Allievi dell’Arma School

Irene Famà, Alessandro Mondo, Massimiliano Peggio

You may also like

Di Maggio’s voice in Ivrea for the inauguration...

A thousand euros of pension a month: who...

Treviso, in two thousand at the Pride. Protest...

Monkey pox, WHO declares “global emergency”. In 3...

The bypass is there, but the Val Resia...

Landslide above Lake Alleghe: the road to Masarè...

From minimal pensions to trees to plant, she’s...

Entering the West to discuss the future, the...

Salerano, argues with his wife and shoots her:...

The top ten steaming cities in the country...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy