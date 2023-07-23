DRC: Donat Liyoke elected president of the FECOFA electoral commission

The electoral commission of the Congolese Federation of Football Association (FECOFA) was set up at the end of the extraordinary and elective general assembly held this Saturday, July 22 in Kinshasa. It is directed by Donat Liyoke.

The latter was elected president with 37 votes out of 60 voters. Benjamin Makutu becomes vice-president with 28 votes.

The other elected members are:

Michie Ears

Elubert Huarakiero

